Kirby Smart Reveals Why Georgia Went for an Onside Kick Against the Texas Longhorns
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reveals why the Bulldogs elected to attempt an onside kick against the Texas Longhorns
The Georgia Bulldogs earned their second victory over a top-10 opponent this season as they utterly dismantled the Texas Longhorns in their week 12 SEC matchup. The victory was the Dawgs' third-straight against the Longhorns.
Georgia's victory was headlined by a massive 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. But perhaps the most impactful moment of the entire game came on a massive special teams play.
Georgia's Massive Fourth Quarter Risk Pays Off
Following a Georgia touchdown, head coach Kirby Smart elected to attempt a surprise onside kick to catch the Longhorns off guard and steal another offensive possession. The kick was ultimately successful and allowed for Georgia's offense to have back-to-back possessions.
Georgia would go on a nine-play 53-yard drive that resulted in another six points and stretched the Dawgs' lead to 18 points. The decision to kick the onside was widely praised and allowed for the Dawgs to eventually ice the game and cement their dominating victory over the Longhorns.
Following the game, Smart revealed what ultimately influenced his decision to attempt the surprise onside and revealed that he no longer wanted to kick to ball to Ryan Niblett, an electric punt and kick returner for the Longhorns.
"We just felt like it was there. They have the best returner in the country. I had already seen him enough," said Smart. "One time, he about burst through a hole that an 18-wheeler could have gone through, and we got a holding call that prevented it. But I wasn't going to kick it to him again."
Smart also commented on the massive effects losing an onside kick can have on a team's momentum when a defense has to go back on the field for back-to-back possessions and how it can often break down a team's mental will.
"It's heartbreaking when that happens, because you gave up a touchdown and the defense is over there drinking water and they all of a sudden have to go back out," said Smart. "I don't know what the continuous time was that they were on the field, but our offense was like a big, strong anaconda."
Kirby Smart's coaching decisions in critical moments have sometimes come under heavy fire, especially in losing efforts. However, Saturday's dominating performance against a top-10 program serves as a strong reminder of what makes Smart one of the best coaches in college football.
Smart and the Bulldogs will be back in action this Saturday as they host the Charlotte 49ers for the final home game of the 2025 regular season. Kickoff for this game is scheduled to begin at approximately noon.