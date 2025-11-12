How to Watch: Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns - TV Channel and Live Streaming
Here is where fans can tune in to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Texas Longhorns in week 12.
Week 12 of the 2025 college football season has arrived as teams prepare to make their final pushes in hopes of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. With so much at stake for a handful of teams, this week's slate of games features some must-see matchups.
One of those matchups is set to feature the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns, two teams ranked in the top 10 of the latest CFP rankings. This will be just the eighth all-time meeting between these two programs, with Texas leading 4-3 in the series.
While Texas may have the upper hand in total wins, the Bulldogs have asserted themselves in the series lately. Georgia and Texas met twice last season, with the Dawgs taking home wins in both matchups. One of which, was for an SEC Championship.
While this year's matchup is not for a conference title, the stakes are just as high. With a Georgia win, the Bulldogs will be in a prime position to reach this year's College Football Playoff and will likely eliminate Texas from reaching this year's tournament. With a loss, however, the Dawgs will be in a "do-or-die" situation and will be in grave danger of missing an opportunity to compete for a national title.
Some Interesting Twists For Saturday's Matchup
Saturday's contest will have a handful of interesting dynamics playing out on the field. For starters, this will be Texas's first-ever trip to Athens, Georgia, and will be the team's first-ever game played inside the iconic Sanford Stadium.
Another caveat to this matchup is that it will be Texas quarterback Arch Manning's first time in Athens since he was a high school recruit. Manning was heavily pursued by Kirby Smart and staff; however, the young quarterback ultimately decided to join the Longhorns.
For those who are not traveling to Athens to see this top 10 matchup between two of college football's most recognizable brands, here is where you can tune in to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Texas Longhorns this Saturday.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns
- Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 15th, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!