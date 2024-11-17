AP Poll: Georgia Bulldogs on the Rise Following Win Over Tennessee
See where the Georgia Bulldogs have landed in the AP Poll following their victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.
Week 12 of the 2024 college football season has concluded as numerous teams have inched one step closer or have stumbled on their way to a chance at the College Football Playoff. With another week in the books, the AP Poll has released its latest top-25 rankings.
Two top-10 teams suffered defeats yesterday as the BYU Cougars suffered a defeat to the Kansas Jayhawks, while the Tennessee Volunteers were handled by the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. This has caused quite a shake-up in the rankings.
It should be noted that the AP Rankings serve less relevance due to the fact that the College Football Playoff committee has begun releasing it weekly rankings on Tuesday evenings.
Week 13 AP Poll Rankings:
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Miami
- Boise State
- SMU
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Colorado
- Clemson
- Army
- South Carolina
- Tulane
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Washington State
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
