Dawgs Daily

AP Poll: Georgia Bulldogs on the Rise Following Win Over Tennessee

See where the Georgia Bulldogs have landed in the AP Poll following their victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.

Christian Kirby II

Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after a victory over the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after a victory over the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

See where the Georgia Bulldogs have landed in the AP Poll following their victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.

Week 12 of the 2024 college football season has concluded as numerous teams have inched one step closer or have stumbled on their way to a chance at the College Football Playoff. With another week in the books, the AP Poll has released its latest top-25 rankings. 

Two top-10 teams suffered defeats yesterday as the BYU Cougars suffered a defeat to the Kansas Jayhawks, while the Tennessee Volunteers were handled by the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. This has caused quite a shake-up in the rankings.

It should be noted that the AP Rankings serve less relevance due to the fact that the College Football Playoff committee has begun releasing it weekly rankings on Tuesday evenings.

Week 13 AP Poll Rankings: 

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Indiana
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Alabama
  8. Georgia
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Tennessee
  11. Miami
  12. Boise State
  13. SMU
  14. BYU
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Colorado
  17. Clemson
  18. Army
  19. South Carolina
  20. Tulane
  21. Arizona State
  22. Iowa State
  23. UNLV
  24. Illinois
  25. Washington State

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Home/Football