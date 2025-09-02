AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Georgia Bulldogs On the Rise After Week One Matchups
The Georgia Bulldogs are on the rise in the latest AP Poll, following an exciting week one win over Marshall.
Week one of the 2025 college football season is officially over as teams prepare for their second matchups of the season. With so many exciting matchups taking place in the opening weekend of college football, there is sure to be some movement in the new AP Poll.
Four top 10 teams suffered defeats in their first games, as Texas, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Alabama have all begun their seasons 0-1. A handful of other top-25 teams also suffered defeats this weekend, providing ample opportunity for the rankings to change ahead of week two.
Arguably, the most surprising game of the weekend was the Alabama Crimson Tide's embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles. Florida State was a near 14-point underdog heading into this matchup and was just 2-10 in the previous season.
The Georgia Bulldogs were among the victorious teams of the weekend, as they turned in an impressive 45-7 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd. The win was Georgia's 32nd straight in Sanford Stadium and continued a 12-year win streak of season openers for the Dawgs.
With more exciting matchups to come in week two, the AP College Football Poll has released its latest batch of top 25 rankings. Below are the updated rankings.
AP College Football Top 25 (Week 2)
Editor's note:** This article will be updated as rankings are released.
