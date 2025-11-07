Are the Georgia Bulldogs in a "Do-or-Die" Situation Against Mississippi State?
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their week 11 matchup, are the Dawgs in a "do-or-die" situation for the remainder of the season?
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 48 hours away from their week 11 matchup, as the team gears up for its final road trip of the 2025 season to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi.
Georgia currently holds a commanding lead in this series, with a 21-6 record, and has won 14 of the previous 15 two contests between these two programs. But this year's matchup presents a new challenge, as the Bulldogs of Mississippi State have a high-profile offense.
But while the possibility of an upset appears to never be off the table in the SEC, Georgia may be faced with an extremely pressing question as they prepare for their trip to Starkville. Are the Bulldogs in a "Do-or-die" situation?
The Bulldogs came in as the fifth-ranked team in the initial rankings for this year's College Football Playoff and appear to be a lock to reach the tournament should they win their remaining regular-season games. However, a loss to an unranked Mississippi State could throw a massive wrench in those plans.
Can Georgia's Playoff Hopes Afford a Loss to Mississippi State?
With a loss, Georgia would at best finish their regular season with a 10-2 record, and would certainly place them in a must-win situation for the remainder of that point. However, it likely wouldn't collapse their playoff hopes as a whole.
The Bulldogs benefit greatly from playing in the SEC, which creates a more respectable strength of schedule and provides more leniency on losses. The schedule provides Georgia with a litany of high-profile matchups.
This means that hypothetically, even if Georgia loses to Mississippi State and wins the remainder of their regular-season games, the Bulldogs would have four ranked wins, three of which would be against conference opponents.
Assuming Mississippi State and Alabama are the only losses Georgia suffers during the regular season, the Bulldogs' resume would still be plenty strong to earn a bid in this year's College Football Playoff.
That said, the Dawgs do not need to head into Starkville with the notion that they are playing with house money against a lesser team.
While Saturday's contest against Mississippi State may not decide the fate of Georgia's College Football Playoff hopes, losing Saturday would certainly make things extremely uncomfortable in Athens.