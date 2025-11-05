How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: TV Channel & Live Stream
Here is where Georgia and Mississippi State fans can tune in to watch the Bulldogs play in week 11 of the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their week 11 contest as the team gears up for their final road trip of the 2025 regular season. This week's matchup will be against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State.
This year will mark the 28th all-time match between these two programs. Georgia currently holds a commanding lead in the series with a 21-6 record, and has won 14 of the 15 previous matchups dating back to 1975.
These two programs each met last season in Athens, as the (Georgia) Bulldogs outlasted Mississippi State in a 41-31 offensive shootout. This year, the game will take place in Starkville, providing Mississippi State with home-field advantage.
Both Teams With Unique Opportunities Ahead of Matchup
While both Georgia and Mississippi State are members of the SEC, both schools have had vastly different seasons up to this point. Georgia currently has just one loss and is looking to make its second-straight College Football Playoff appearance.
Meanwhile, Mississippi State currently holds a 5-4 record and is looking for its second straight win in the conference. A feat they have not achieved since the 2022 season.
With a win, Georgia will be one step closer to reaching this year's College Football Playoff and will place itself in excellent position to reach the SEC Championship. With a loss, the Dawgs will be in a do-or-die situation for the remainder of the season regarding the College Football Playoff.
According to reports, the ESPN broadcast crew that is expected to call Saturday's game will consist of Dave Pasch, who will handle play-by-play responsibilities, and Dusty Dvoracek, who will be responsible for color commentary. Taylor McGregor will be on the field to handle sideline reporting duties.
For those who are not traveling to Starkville to see this clash between the two Bulldogs of the SEC, here is where you can tune in to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs this Saturday.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 8th, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Dusty Dvoracek (Color)
- Location: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE