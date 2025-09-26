Athens, Georgia Weather Report: Georgia Bulldogs Matchup Against Alabama Crimson Tide
The final weather report for the Georgia Bulldogs' week five matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are just a day away from facing off in Sanford Stadium for the first time in over a decade. This will be the 75th meeting between these two programs in a series that Alabama leads 44-26-4.
Both teams are heading into this matchup with top 25 rankings and have yet to suffer a loss in conference play. The Tide, however, has one loss, following their week one defeat at the hands of Florida State.
According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's contest has the potential to be a wet one, as there are expected to be scattered thunderstorms throughout the morning and afternoon before the game. The high for the day will be 81° while the low will be 63°.
While the conditions for Saturday's contest may be less-than-ideal, Sanford Stadium is still expected to have one of its greatest environments in Georgia Football history.
Georgia will kick off its week five matchup with Alabama on Saturday, September 27th, in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and coverage will be made available on ABC.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 27th. 2025
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
