Atlanta Falcons Coach Names Georgia's Jalon Walker a Special Player
With the draft set to kick off on Thursday night, Jalon Walker continues to see praise from draft experts and coaches around the league. In an interview with Betway, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith also heaped praise on Walker.
“Jalon Walker from Georgia is one of my favorite prospects this year. He is a stud. I really like what he brings to the game. He’s a high-motor guy, and he is relentless. When he gets wound up, he is hard to stop.
“He has the ability to play off the ball as a linebacker, but whoever drafts him will make sure that the majority of the time, he is going to be rushing the passer, even if he hasn’t got his hand in the dirt in a three-point stance.
“He’s a special player."
Coach Smith is most known for moving up in the 2011 draft and selecting Atlanta Falcons great Julio Jones, which became one of the best trades in Falcons History. He led Atlanta to a 66-46 record and five postseason appearances over seven seasons as the head coach.
Walker is coming off a special season for the Georgia Bulldogs, where he won the Butkus Award (given annually to the nation’s top linebacker), All-America first-team by Sports Illustrated and USA Today, Walter Camp All-America Second Team, AP Third Team All-America selection, and coaches second team All-SEC selection. Walker finished with 60 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks.
Walker’s stock continues to rise, and he is currently being mocked to be selected by the Carolina Panthers. Stranger things have happened, and Walker could be a player that comes off the board even earlier.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage of this event can be found on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC. The draft will span seven rounds and will span from Thursday to Saturday.
