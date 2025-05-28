Dawgs Daily

Atlanta Falcons Defensive Starter Highly Impressed With Georgia's Jalon Walker

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (LB28) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Atlanta Falcons starting linebacker Kaden Ellis has been very impressed with rookie linebacker Jalon Walker.

OTAs started up this week for NFL teams, which means teams are continuing to get looks at their newly acquired rookies ahead of the new season. Not only are coaches getting a look at them, but their teammates are getting their first glimpse at their new teammates.

Atlanta Falcons starting linebacker Kaden Ellis was asked about his early impressions of Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, and he had some glowing remarks.

"Man, he's explosive," Ellis said. "I haven't been in individual with him sadly. I'm in inside he's been with the outside guys but every time coach pulls up one of his clips from individual, it's like dang he's explosive. And today I saw him a few times during team reps and I know it wasn't full pass rush, not a lot of fully go, but darn it that man's get off is nice."

The Falcons drafted Walker in the first round of this year's draft with the 15th overall pick. Walker was a standout player for Georgia's defense over the last three years, but really surged onto the scene this past football season.

Walker finished his college career with 12.5 sacks, 89 tackles and 19 tackles for loss. He had career-high numbers in all three categories this past season in Athens.

The Falcons made it clear they wanted to revamp their pass rush on defense this offseason and Walker was one of several moves the franchise made to help make sure that happens. Now they just need to see actual results.

