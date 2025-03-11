Atlanta Falcons Sign Former Georgia Bulldog Leonard Floyd
The Atlanta Falcons have singed former Georgia Bulldog Leonard Floyd during the NFL's free agency period.
After being released from the San Francisco 49ers just hours prior, NFL veteran Leonard Floyd has landed himself a deal with the Atlanta Falcons for one season. Floyd's contract is for one season and is expected to be worth around $10 million.
During the 2024 season, Floyd finished the year with 8.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss. The linebacker started his NFL career with the Chicago Bears and, after four seasons, signed with the LA Rams. His stint in Los Angeles lasted three seasons before he spent a single season with the Bills and then made the move to the 49ers. Now, the veteran linebacker is returning to the state he played college football as he joins the Atlanta Falcons.
Floyd was a standout at the University of Georgia, where he recorded 17 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and 184 total tackles. His efforts made him a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft and was one of the final great defensive players of the Mark Richt era for Georgia.
For many years now, football fans in the state of Georgia have been critical of the Atlanta Falcons' presumed apprehension to sign/draft players from the Georgia Bulldogs. While Floyd is not the first former Bulldog to ink a deal with the Dirty Birds, his signing could signify the beginning of a change for the Falcons and their free agent tendencies.
