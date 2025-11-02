Auburn Tigers Fire Head Coach Hugh Freeze - Is Georgia's Glenn Schumann a Candidate?
The Auburn Tigers have dismissed head coach Hugh Freeze from his coaching responsibilties. Is Georgia's Glenn Schumann a candidate?
The University of Auburn has reportedly elected to fire head coach Hugh Freeze, following an embarrassing loss to the Kentucky Wildcats during week 10 of the 2025 college football season. Freeze served as the Tigers' head coach for just two full seasons.
The Hugh Freeze era could best be described as a frustrating experience for Tiger fans. Despite numerous close matchups against top-quality opponents, Freeze's teams seemingly continued to find ways to lose.
Freeze now becomes the fourth head coach within the SEC to be fired before the conclusion of the 2025 regular season, and his vacancy has created a litany of speculations and coaching carousel rumors, not just within the conference but nationally.
Who are the Candidates to Replace Hugh Freeze?
Naturally, Auburn's next step in the wake of Freeze's firing is to begin a search for a new head coach. With that search comes a litany of candidate names that have already been suggested by fans, experts, and analysts alike.
One name that has been repeatedly mentioned throughout head coaching searches this season is Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, who has been named a quality candidate by numerous teams throughout the 2025 season.
Schumann has served as the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator for multiple seasons and has coached some of Georgia's best defensive units in the team's history. This includes the Dawgs' historic 2021 defense that ultimately resulted in a national championship victory.
During this year's matchup between Georgia and Auburn, Schumann's defense held the Tigers to just 10 total points, which included a shutout in the second half. The Dawgs' defensive efforts ultimately resulted in a 20-10 victory over the Tigers, their ninth consecutive in the series.
While Schumann has not publicly expressed interest in the Tigers' head coaching vacancy, the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator has previously taken interviews with other schools, and could be a name Auburn fans should pay close attention to.
Another head coaching candidate name that has already been floated around is James Franklin, the former head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions. Franklin also, has coaching experience in the SEC, as he served as the Vanderbilt Commodores head coach from 2011-2013.
As the 2025 season continues and more developments occur, a lead candidate for the Tigers' head coaching vacancy will likely emerge. While it may not be Schumann or Franklin, both will be names to keep a close eye on.