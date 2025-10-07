Georgia Bulldogs Could Achieve a Historic First Against the Auburn Tigers in 2025
The Georgia Bulldogs have a chance to accomplish a historic feat against the Auburn Tigers this Saturday.
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their week 7 matchup as they prepare to travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers for their second road trip of the season. This will be the 130th meeting between these two schools in a series that Georgia leads 65-56-8.
As the Bulldogs prepare for their annual rendition of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry," the Dawgs will have an opportunity to make team history on Saturday. Not only does Georgia have an opportunity to tie its series record for consecutive wins against the Tigers (9), but the Bulldogs can also earn their fourth consecutive victory over Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium. A feat that has never been accomplished in team history.
Before the 1959 season, Georgia and Auburn met annually in neutral site environments with contests taking place in Columbus, Macon, and Birmingham. Since then, the two schools have participated in a home-and-home matchup annually.
Georgia's last trip to Auburn resulted in a near disaster, as the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs narrowly defeated the unranked Tigers thanks to late-game heroics from tight end Brock Bowers. The Dawgs will look to turn in a much more dominant performance this season against an Auburn program that is currently unranked.
The Bulldogs and Tigers will face off on Saturday, October 11th, in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for the evening and will be aired on ABC.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily