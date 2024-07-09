Bejamin Yurosek Tabbed an 'Underrated' Acquisition for Georgia Football
Georgia tight end Benjamin Yurosek has been tabbed as an 'underrated' acquisition for the Bulldogs by one NFL draft analyst.
The Georgia Bulldogs went hunting in the portal this offseason for help on both offense and defense. The program pulled out several wide receivers around the country and plucked defensive lineman Xavier McLeod from South Carolina. Perhaps one of the more interesting additions head coach Kirby Smart and his staff made to the roster though was former Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek, who is now poised to be a difference-maker for Georgia this season.
With Brock Bowers now with the Las Vegas Raiders, questions rose as to how Georgia's offense was going to operate without one of the greatest tight ends to ever grace a college football field. Fortunately, Georgia had Oscar Delp waiting right behind Bowers to take over the reins, but the Bulldogs wanted to find one more name to add to the room. That's when they found Yurosek out of Stanford who will now be dressed in red and black this season.
Yurosek wasn't a household name when he announced his transfer to Georgia. Still, one NFL draft analyst has clarified that he believes the former Cardinal is an NFL-caliber football player. Executive Director Reese's Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, said Yurosek was poised to receive an invite to the pre-draft bowl game last season before he suffered a season-ending injury and has now labeled Yurosek as an 'underrated' pickup for the Bulldogs.
Over the last three seasons at Stanford, Yurosek reeled in 108 receptions for 1,342 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 14 carries for 114 rushing yards. He became a do-it-all player while at Stanford and will likely play a similar role at Georgia. The Bulldogs were never going to replicate Bowers' ability on the football field, but they appear to have found a viable option to replace some of his production in the offense alongside Delp.
