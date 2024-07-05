Carson Beck Talks Playing Without Brock Bowers
Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck talks about playing without tight end Brock Bowers during 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs will be returning some familiar faces on both sides of the football this season, but they also lost several key contributors to the draft. Most notably, tight end Brock Bowers is now with the Las Vegas Raiders after three highly impressive seasons at the University of Georgia.
Due to that, quarterback Carson Beck will no longer be able to throw to Bowers this season and will need to find his production elsewhere. He was asked about not playing with Bowers this season at the Manning Passing Academy in an interview with Bayou Time Sports, here is what he had to say:
"Obviously there is only one Brock Bowers. He's one of, if not, the best player I have ever played with. Obviously I have had the pleasure of playing with some really good guys at the University of Georgia, but there is no Bowers. But truly it is always next man up and we have a really good tight end room. Really good athletes, guys that can make plays after the catch, good in the run block, make contested catches, so like I said, there is only one Brock Bowers but I am very excited for the players we are bringing back and very excited for the plays they can make. "
Georgia had to use the next man up mentality last year in the tight end room when Bowers went down with an ankle injury against Vanderbilt which kept him on the sidelines for several weeks. That led to Oscar Delp having an expanded role earlier than what was expected, so the offensive unit and the tight end room itself have recent experience of what life without Bowers is like.
The Bulldogs also brought in Benjamin Yurosek this offseason, a tight end transfer from Stanford, who is expected to be an immediate contributor. Some even see him as a high-end NFL draft prospect. So while Georgia can't replace Bowers with one singular player, it appears they are going to try and do so through the use of multiple players with a variety of skill sets.
