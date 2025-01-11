Dawgs Daily

Benjamin Yurosek Announces 2025 NFL Draft Decision

Georgia football tight end Benjamin Yurosek has announced his NFL draft decision.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Ben Yurosek (84) runs after a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Ben Yurosek (84) runs after a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
After suffering a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season has come to a close. With the season concluded, players and coaches have begun turning their attention to the 2025 season and are making decisions for their future. 

One of the latest players to follow this trend is tight end Benjamin Yurosek. Who announced via Instagram that he declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after spending one season in Athens.

Yurosek transfered to Georgia from Stanford this past offseason. He had 15 receptions for 185 yards this past season. He finishes his college career with 123 receptions for 1,527 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Georgia Football Roster Tracker 

Georgia Portal Entries

  • Julian Humphrey, DB
  • Michael Jackson III, WR
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Sam M'Pemba, Edge
  • RaRa Thomas, WR
  • Jake Pope, Safety
  • Anthony Evans, WR 
  • Damon Wilson, LB 
  • Carson Beck, QB

Georgia Draft Declerations 

  • OL, Tate Ratledge 
  • WR, Arian Smith 
  • DL, Nazir Stackhouse 
  • DL, Warren Brinson 
  • LB, Jalon Walker 
  • EDGE, Mykel Williams 
  • S, Malaki Starks
  • LB, Smael Mondon
  • OL, Dylan Fairchild
  • OL, Jared Wilson
  • DL, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
  • WR, Dominic Lovett
  • TE, Benjamin Yurosek

Georgia Returns / Portal Additions 

  • WR, Zechariah Branch (USC)
  • S, Zion Branch (USC)
  • S, Adrian Maddox (UAB)
  • WR, Noah Thomas (Texas A&M)
  • S, Jaden Harris (Miami)
  • DT, Christen Miller 
  • WR, Dillon Bell 
  • RB, Trevor Etienne 
  • RB, Cash Jones
  • DB, Daylen Everette

