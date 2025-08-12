Bills RB James Cook Expected to Practice Tuesday Despite Ongoing Contract Dispute
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is reportedly expected to participate in practice on Tuesday amid contract negotiations.
The Buffalo Bills received rather positive news earlier this week as head coach Sean McDermott revealed he expects running back James Cook to be a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Cook had reportedly "held in" for a handful of the team's previous training camp practices amid contract disputes.
Multiple Bills organization members and teammates have expressed their desire for the highly talented running back to remain on the team's roster and have expressed hope that some form of a deal will be reached soon. While Tuesday's news doesn't necessarily mean a deal between the two parties has been reached, it certainly appears to be a step in the right direction.
In his previous two seasons with the team, Cook has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards and turned in a career high 16 touchdown preformance during the 2024 regular season. The running back is currently set to become a free agent at the end of the 2025 season.
"James is who he is. He's one of the best running backs in the league, and you'd be crazy to say we don't want him out there," said Bills quarterback Josh Allen."We desperately want him out there with us. Hopefully something can get done."
The Bills will begin their 2025 season in Buffalo when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 7th. The kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m., and coverage of the event will be aired on NBC.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily