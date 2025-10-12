BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs Cornerback Suffers Injury Against Auburn Tigers
A Georgia Bulldogs player has suffered an injury during the team's matchup against the Auburn Tigers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of an SEC matchup as they take on the Auburn Tigers for the 130th edition of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry". The Dawgs currently hold a commanding lead in this series with 65 victories, 56 defeats, and just eight ties.
While matchups such as these always bring excellent energy and are often exciting, the Georgia Bulldogs have experienced a rather unfortunate loss as Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette appears to have suffered an injury.
Everette suffered a hit to his upper body area and is now being tended to by the Bulldogs' medical staff. He was assisted in being walked off the field and is now being evaluated in the team's medical tent as the game continues. Everette has been an integral piece of the Bulldogs' success this season. Losing him for an extended period of time would be a massive blow to the Dawgs.
Injuries Could Affect the Bulldogs Playoff Chances
Sep 13, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on during overtime against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images / Alan Poizner-Imagn Images
Both Georgia and Auburn headed into this matchup with a handful of injuries and would like to remain as healthy as possible for the remainder of this contest. For Georgia, another injury could create major issues for the Bulldogs' College Football Playoff moving forward.
Of the last six matchups to take place between the Bulldogs and Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium, four of them have resulted in one-score finishes, with Georgia's 2023 victory in a 27-20 thriller being the most recent. In addition, four of Auburn's previous five victories over Georgia have taken place in Jordan-Hare Stadium, with every victory during the last 20 contests also occurring at home.
Updates to this Bulldog player's status and availability will be provided as reports are released by the Georgia Bulldogs Athletic Association. Stay tuned for more updates from the Georgia Bulldogs' matchup with the Auburn Tigers.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 11th, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, Alabama)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE