BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs Star Defensive Lineman Suffers Injury Against Ole Miss
A Georgia Bulldog has suffered an injury during the Dawgs' week eight matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels. Here are the details.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are amid one of the biggest matchups of week eight as the two top ten programs look to earn a massive victory and build their resume for the College Football Playoff.
This is the third consecutive regular-season matchup between these two programs, with each team holding a 1-1 record against the other during that span. The Rebels were victorious in last year's matchup, winning a 28-10 contest in Oxford. Georgia is looking to return the favor this afternoon in Athens.
While today's contest is expected to bring some exciting moments, there has been an unfortunate development for the Bulldogs as one of the players appears to have suffered an injury during the matchup.
Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller appears to have suffered an injury to his lower body during the contest and is currently being attended to by the team's medical staff. He was helped off the field and is now in the team's medical tent receiving a further evaluation.
Miller has been one of the most enforcing players along the defensive line this season and has had a massive impact on the games he has played in. Losing him for an extended period of time would be a massive problem for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs have already been battling injuries throughout the season and can not afford to lose more key players. Georgia is already down starting safety Kyron Jones for today's matchup, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury.
Updates to this player's status and condition will be provided as they are released by the University of Georgia's Athletic Association. Stay tuned for more coverage from the Bulldogs' week eight matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.
UPDATE: Miller has returned to the field of play.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 18th, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Snaford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE