Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Starter Expected to Miss Matchup Against Ole Miss Rebels
The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be down a starter on the defensive side of the football, according to the SEC's latest injury report.
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for a major regular-season matchup as they prepare to host the Ole Miss Rebels in Sanford Stadium. This will be the 48th all-time matchup between these two programs in a series that the Bulldogs control 33-13-1.
As the Bulldogs prepare to face their second top-10 opponent of the 2025 season, the team received some unfortunate news earlier this week. According to the SEC's latest injury report, Georgia safety Kyron Jones has been listed as out for this matchup.
Georgia's Defensive Backfield Loses a Starter Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup
Jones has been a starter at the safety position for the majority of Georgia's regular season, and has recorded 24 total tackles. His most notable play of the season, came in Georgia's victory over Auburn when he recovered a controversial goal line fumble. The turnover help aid the Dawgs to scoring 20 unanswered points en route to victory.
In the wake of the injury, the University of Georgia Athletic Association released a statement regard Jones' status.
"Georgia redshirt sophomore safety Kyron Jones has been diagnosed with a foot injury that will keep him out indefinitely. Under the guidance of UGA’s medical staff, he will consult with some of the nation’s leading specialists to determine the best course of treatment."
Jones' absence will be a massive loss for the Bulldogs; his return for the 2025 season remains in question. Updates to this player's status will be announced as they are released by the University of Georgia.
Georgia and Ole Miss will kick off their highly anticipated week eight matchup at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 18th, in Sanford Stadium. Coverage for this game will be made nationally available on ABC.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels Official Injury Report:
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as the official injury report is made available. Updates are expected to be released at approximately 8:00 p.m.
Ole Miss – Questionable
- RB #22 Logan Diggs
- S #31 Ladarian Clardy
- WR #88 Devin Price
Georgia – Out
- TE #9 Ethan Barbour
- WR #11 Talyn Taylor
- DB #31 Kyron Jones
- OL #51 Malachi Toliver
- WR #88 Thomas Blackshear
Georgia – Probable
- OL #71 Earnest Greene III
- OL #73 Juan Gaston