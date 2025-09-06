BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs vs Austin Peay Governors Currently Under Weather Delay
The matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Austin Peay Governors is currently under a weather delay.
The Georgia Bulldogs' matchup with the Austin Peay Governors is currently under a weather delay, as the two teams will remain in their locker rooms before beginning the second half. There is currently no estimated start time for this matchup, and each lightning strike requires a 30-minute break in play.
In an effort to avoid weather affecting today's contest, the University of Georgia announced earlier that it had elected to move the kickoff up one hour to 2:30 p.m. Unfortunately, the university's efforts were not enough to avoid the weather, as the contest is now delayed.
Georgia's first half went less than ideal, as the Bulldogs were held to just 14 points and were kept out of the endzone on a goalline stand by the Governors. As we await the Dawgs to return to action, Kirby Smart and his team will look to turn in a much-improved performance in the final 30 minutes of this contest.
Stay tuned for more updates regarding the resume time of today's contest, as well as coverage from the second half.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Austin Peay
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 6th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Broadcast Team: Clay Matvick (Play by play) and Chris Daniel (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
