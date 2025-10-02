Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves Should Serve a Reminder to Georgia Football Fans
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves should be a lesson to Georgia football fans.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker was stepping down from his position and would be moving to an advisory role in the clubhouse. Snitker, a long time member of the Braves organization, finished his 10-year run as manager with a World Series ring, over 800 career wins and six division titles which he won consecutively.
However the Braves missed the playoffs this year and after winning the World Series in 2021, the organization failed to make it back to the NLCS after that. Something many Braves fans likely wouldn't have believed after winning a championship with a good chunk of their starters missing from the lineup.
It's something that Georgia fans might need to be reminded of. Success is not guaranteed.
Following Georgia's loss to Alabama this past weekend, it left a lot of the fan base in frustration. Kirby Smart's record of 1-7 against Alabama feels unexplainable considering how dominant he has been against the majority of the conference. The Braves ran into a similar problem as they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the playoffs in back-to-back years after their World Series win. One of those seasons being the year the Braves won 104 games in the regular season.
It's easy to get bogged down in the losses, especially when those losses come from a team within your conference. However, at the end of the day, Snitker finished with an overall record of 811-668 and helped the organization end a title drought during that time. Sound familiar?
Ten years went by quick for Snitker and Braves fans, very similar to how ten years have gone by quickly for Coach Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as this year marks the 10th season of Smart being the head coach at the University of Georgia.
This is not a warning to Georgia fans that the end might be near for Coach Smart at Georgia. Instead, this is a reminder that successful teams should be enjoyed.
The Georgia Bulldogs still have everything in front of them. After all, they proceeded to win the SEC last season after losing to Alabama earlier in the year in heartbreaking fashion. They have a roster full of talent and they have one of the best head coaches in the sport, and as long as those two things remain true in Athens, fans should be grateful for that.
Winning championships are hard but sustaining success year in and year out is even more difficult. Snitker managed to due that for the majority of his time as the Braves manager and Coach Smart has done the same since his first year in Athens. And that's something that shouldn't be taken for granted.
