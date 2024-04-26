Brock Bowers Brings a Championship Pedigree to the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. They're hoping his winning ways can transfer to the NFL.
Georgia legend Brock Bowers is headed back to the West Coast. The Napa, California native was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 13th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Now, the two-time Mackey Award winner will look to bring a winning culture to his new home.
Bowers joins his former teammates Chris Smith and Zamir White, as well as Clemson's Christian Wilkins and Alabama's Byron Young as the only current Raiders to have won a national title in college.
“Generational, I mean, I don’t know how to say it any other way," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said during a recent interview with Josh Pate of CBS. "I don’t know if I’ve coached another guy quite like that. I mean, he’s just different. He’s just big, physical, fast, smart. No moment is too big for him. He’s gonna make somebody a really good player."
During his time in Athens, Bowers became the first tight end to ever win two John Mackey Awards, was a two-time All-American, and won two national titles, including the 2021 win over Alabama where he caught the game-winner as a freshman.
The Raiders spent a second-round pick on Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer last year, but GM Tom Telesco sees the two as complimentary pieces.
"I love Michael Mayer. He's a really good player and I think he's going to make another big jump this season," said Telesco. "But when you have the chance to add another dimension to the offense who's a tight end or hybrid receiver, we need more playmakers on that side of the ball so I think {Bowers} is going to help us there."
