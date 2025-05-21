Brock Bowers Excluded from List of Top 10 Players in NFL Under the Age of 25
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was excluded from the list of top 10 players under the age of 25 in the NFL.
It didn't take long for former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers to establish himself as one of the best offensive playmakers in the NFL. He has a historic rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, and did so without a stable situation at quarterback.
With Bowers on the verge of entering just his second season in the league, he is considered to be one of the most promising players in the NFL. However, PFF recently released their top 25 list of players under the age of 25, and Bowers was outside of the top 10. Instead, the outlet ranked him 14th overall.
"Bowers entered the 2024 NFL Draft considered as one of the best tight end prospects of all time, and his rookie season did nothing to dissuade that notion," PPF wrote. "He broke rookie tight end records for receiving yards in a season (1,194) and receptions for the position (112).
Bowers’ rookie-year excellence had him leading the position in both of those receiving categories, and he finished no worse than in the top five in yards per route run (2.02), PFF overall grade (85.1), PFF WAR (0.61) and PFF receiving grade (88.4). He quickly established himself as one of the top receiving threats at the position, and he has a lot more potential to deliver beyond his rookie season."
Notable names that were ranked ahead of Bowers were Lions safety Brian Branch, Rams EDGE Jared Verse and Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie.
Bowers is considered as the arguably the best tight to ever play college football and now it looks like he is on a similar track in the NFL. The former Bulldog is just 22 years old so one would have to imagine that over the next few seasons, he will only continue to climb up this list.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily