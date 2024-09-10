Brock Vandagriff Provides an Interesting "First" For Kirby Smart
Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff will be the first time Kirby Smart faces a former quarterback from his program.
In the era of the transfer portal, it is almost impossible to avoid facing former players at least once throughout the college football season. Kirby Smart is no exception to this rule, as the Georgia Bulldogs head coach has faced numerous former players during his time with the Red and Black. But while Smart and company have seen a handful of former teammates throughout the years, the Bulldogs have yet to face a former quarterback.
This trend seems to be coming to an end on Saturday however, as the Kentucky Wildcats starting quarterback Brock Vandagriff was once himself a highly touted recruit for the University of Georgia. Vandagriff was a member of the Bulldogs' 2021 recruiting class and served as the Dawgs' backup quarterback during the 2023 season. After starting quarterback Carson Beck announced his intentions to return for the 2024 season, Vandagriff elected to enter the transfer portal where he would eventually join the Kentucky Wildcats.
Vandagriff will face his former team this Saturday as the No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs travel to Lexington in search of their 42nd straight regular-season win. It will be the first time in Kirby Smart's tenure that the opposing starting quarterback was once a former player.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
