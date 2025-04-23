Buffalo Bills Running Back James Cook Did Not Report to Voluntary Offseason Program
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook reportedly did not report to the team's voluntary offseason program.
NFL organizations are currently preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, which is set to start Thursday night. However, some NFL organizations have also begun voluntary offseason programs ahead of the upcoming season, and the Buffalo Bills had one of their star players not show up.
Running back James Cook reportedly did not report to the team's voluntary offseason program, according to Adam Schefter. Cook is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and has made it known that he would like to strike a new deal before the start of the season.
According to Cook, he is seeking a $15 million per year extension. Cook went on Instagram Live on back in February and pinned his own comment that said "15 mill year,"per the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.
Cook had yet another impressive season with the Buffalo Bills. He tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024, and his 4.9 yards per carry average ranked fifth among all running backs with at least 200 carries.
Right now, Cook is still on his rookie contract, which was a four-year $5,832,057 deal. However, Cook does not plan to play the 2025 season under that contract.
The shelf life of running backs in football nowadays isn't getting any longer, and his wanting to capitalize on his last season with the Bills while he still can makes a lot of sense from his perspective. Now it's just a matter of whether the Bills or anyone else in the league wants to fit the bill.
