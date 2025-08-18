Cam Newton's Jersey Retirement Sparks New Debate About Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback
The announcement of Cam Newton's jersey retirement has sparked a debate around another major SEC quarterback.
The Auburn Tigers announced earlier this week that quarterback Cam Newton would have his No. 2 jersey ceremoniously retired during the 2025 college football season. Newton was one of the most electric quarterbacks in history, and his 2010 Heisman/national championship-winning season has been labeled as one of the greatest seasons in college football history.
While Newton's efforts are undoubtedly deserving of a jersey retirement, the news has sparked a new debate within a different SEC team as to whether or not the team should retire one of their own jersey numbers.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett is a name that many Bulldog fans have argued is worthy of jersey retirement. After walking onto the Dawgs roster in 2017, the quarterback led Georgia to back-to-back national championship victories and was the team's first Heisman finalist in nearly 30 years.
Along with championship accolades, Bennett holds Georgia's record for the most passing yards in a single season and is the only quarterback in Georgia Bulldogs history to lead the Dawgs to 15 wins in a season.
The Georgia Bulldogs have retired just four numbers in the program's storied history, and have not done so since 1985, when running back Herschel Walker's iconic 34 was retired. Which means the avenue for Bennett to receive the honor appears slim. However, defying odds has been the trademark of Stetson Bennett throughout his football career.
While there are currently no public plans to retire Bennett's number 13, it is hard to argue that there is a Georgia Bulldog with more of an iconic story and decorated trophy case than Stetson "The Mailman" Bennett.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily