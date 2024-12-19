Can Georgia Finish the 2024 Season With a 1,000-yard Rusher?
Can the Georgia Bulldogs break a 5-year drought and end the 2024 season with a 1,000 yard rusher?
For the past few decades, the Georgia Bulldogs have become synonymous with great running backs a strong running game, and extremely talented running backs. But while the talent in the running back room has not decreased, the Bulldogs have gone nearly five seasons without a 1,000-yard rusher.
The last running back to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark was D'andre Swift, who rushed for 1,218 yards during the 2019 season. Since then, a handful of running backs have come close, but none have reached the mark. This leaves many fans wondering who the next 1000-yard rusher will be.
Georgia running backs Nate Frazier and Trevor Etienne have been the feature backs for the majority of the 2024 season, and as the College Football Playoff approaches, the duo will have a maximum of three more games to achieve the threshold of 1,000 yards.
Frazier has carried the ball 129 times for a total of 634 yards. While Etienne has rushed for 571 yards on 111 carries. With so few games remaining and around 400 rushing yards needed, it will take a herculean effort from either running back to hit the mark. However, with Gunner Stockton supposedly the Dawgs' quarterback for the remainder of the season, Georgia will likely rely on its running game more than it has all season.
While a 1,000-yard rusher is an unlikely achievement for the Dawgs this year. The changes to the offense, combined with the number of possible games remaining, could be just enough to provide either Frazier or Etienne with an opportunity to reach the millennium mark and end a drought that has lasted more than five seasons.
