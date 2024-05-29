Can the 2024 Georgia Bulldogs Become the Greatest College Football Team of All Time?
While it may be a tall task, should the Dawgs handle business in 2024, they could have an argument as the greatest college football team of all time.
College football has seen some elite teams over the years. Teams that go down in history as icons and live forever in college football royalty for what they accomplish in a single season. The most recent examples of these “legendary” teams are the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs and 2019 LSU Tigers who each dominated their competition and finished their seasons with national title victories.
But as the 2024 college football season approaches, the Georgia Bulldogs may be primed to join this fraternity of elite teams. The Dawgs’ 2024 schedule is an absolute gauntlet that could see them play 7 teams should they reach the national championship game and will play in some of the most difficult road games of the season.
Should Georgia run the gauntlet and finish as the first-ever 16-0 national champion in college football, the Dawgs will have an extremely valid argument for being the greatest college football team of all time.
Now of course, Georgia must complete the tall task of actually winning all of these games before any discussions as to whether or not they are the greatest team of all time. But with the Dawgs’ elite talent on their 2024 roster, the possibility of achieving “GOAT” status for college football teams may be attainable.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
