Who Will Be the First Georgia Bulldog Player Taken in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Which former Georgia Bulldog player will be the first Dawg taken in this year's 2026 NFL Draft?

The 2025 college football season has officially come to a close as the Indiana Hoosiers have been crowned national champions. With the season officially in the rearview, offseason preparations and future goals have come into the forefront of everyone's attention.

One of the biggest focuses for former collegiate athletes is gearing up for the NFL Combine and Draft. The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be well represented in this year's event, as nearly a dozen Bulldogs have declared. But which of the many Bulldogs in this year's class will be the first to hear their names called on draft night?

While Georgia has produced no shortage of talent this year, there are only a few players that appear to have round one grades. According to the latest mock draft, offensive lineman Monroe Freeling and defensive lineman Christen Miller are currently the only two players projected to be taken in the first round.

Freeling, as of now, is projected to be the 27th overall selection by the San Francisco 49ers, and Miller is currently projected to be taken 31st overall by the Denver Broncos. This, of course, would mean that Monroe Freeling would be the first Georgia Bulldog taken in this year's NFL Draft.

Monroe Freeling's Impact on Georgia's Offensive Line

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) after a touchdown catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs were able to return to a strong rushing identity throughout the 2025 season and had a rather consistent offensive line throughout the year. Much of this can be attributed to Freeling's excellent play at the left tackle position throughout the season.

Given Freeling's athleticism, size, and value of his position, it would not be surprising at all if he were to become the first Bulldog taken in this year's NFL Draft.

Freeling and Miller are not the only two players receiving first-round buzz, however. Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch has also been listed as a name that could potentially earn a spot inside the first round with strong pro-day and combine showings.

In his lone season with teh Bulldogs, Branch was able to break the single-season record for receptions, and was easily Georgia's biggest weapon in the passing game.

With months to go before the NFL Draft officially begins, mock drafts and projections for players are likely to change, and predictions for where certain players may land will likely have varying results. The 2026 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23rd, and will conclude on Saturday, April 25th.