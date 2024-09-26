Carson Beck and Georgia's Number One Key to Beating Alabama
The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama Saturday to take on the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. It's the first time in 21 years that the two teams have faced off without Nick Saban on the sideline. Though, not much has changed about the quality of this Alabama football team.
Georgia enters the game as a 2.5 point favorite, according to FanDuel. However, if they are going to beat Alabama on the road in a hostile environment, quarterback Carson Beck is going to need to develop in one key area.
Deep shots. It's been talked about adnasuem, but just how strugglesome has the deep shot accuracy been this season? Let's take a look.
Carson Beck by the Numbers:
- Overall completion percentage: (68.3%)
- Passes at or Behind LOS: 32/34 (94.11%)
- Passes Thrown 0-10 Yards: 17/28 (60.7%)
- Passes Thrown 11-20 Yards: 15/21 (71.4%)
- Passes Thrown 20+ Yards: 2/11 (18.18%)
So, as we can see, it's been an issue through three games. With 48% of Beck's total completions coming at or behind the line of scrimmage and landing just 18% of his deep shots at this point in the season, defenses are going to begin to attack this Georgia offense. This is the week Carson Beck's going to have to buck this recent trend if Georgia is going to move the football consistently against this Alabama defense.
