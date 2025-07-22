Carson Beck Compares Situation at Miami to Following Stetson Bennett at Georgia
Miami quarterback Carson Beck compares following Cam Ward to following Stetson Bennett at Georgia.
Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is set to start for the Miami Hurricanes this year and he has some big shoes to fill. Last season, Miami had Cam Ward as the starting quarterback, who ended up being the first overall pick in this year's NFL draft.
Beck was asked at ACC Media Days if he feels any pressure due to having to follow Ward's performance last season, and he compared it to having to follow Stetson Bennett at Georgia.
“No not really,” Beck said. “Obviously his success is undeniable. Obviously, I don’t know him very well. I’ve been able to meet him a couple of times. Obviously, I don’t wanna say proud because I don’t know him, but what he was able to do was undeniable. The last school I was at, I followed up a two-time National Champion [Stetson Bennett], so I didn’t really feel any pressure there. It’s just a game man. I’ve played football since I was seven years old and it’s something that I love to do."
After Bennett left Georgia following the second national title, Beck went on to throw for 3,941 yards,24 touchdowns and just six interceptions. His 2024 performance, however, didn't produce as good of results as he threw for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
With one more year of eligibility, Beck is hoping to get back to how he played in his first year as the starter at Georgia and back into the conversation of being a first round draft pick like he was ahead of the 2024 college football season.
