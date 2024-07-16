Carson Beck Discusses Being Highest Ranked Quarterback in College Football Video Game
During SEC Media Days, Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck offered his thoughts on the new college football video game.
One of the final buffers between the offseason and the start of the college football season is here as coaches and players arrived in Dallas, Texas for SEC Media Days. Quarterback Carson Beck as well as other players from the team are representing the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Media Days also coincide with the arrival of EA Sports’ new college football video game, which is returning to shelves this week. The beloved franchise was on a nearly 10-year hiatus, but the emergence of NIL regulations has allowed the beloved college football game to return.
With the highly anticipated return of the game, Beck was asked about his thoughts on being the highest rated quarterback in the game. The quarterback offered this statement.
"Obviously it's a video game." Said Beck. "Rate me where you want, I'll just go do the real thing in real life. I'm not too worried about a video game."
Beck and a handful of other players from the conference will be answering questions and providing statements as the week continues. Below is the full SEC Media Days schedule for coaches.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
