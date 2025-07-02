Cederian Morgan, 5-Star Wide Receiver Prospect Announces College Commitment Decision
One of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2026 recruiting class has announced his college commitment decision.
The Georgia Bulldogs were on an absolute tear during the month of June, as the Dawgs landed more than 15 highly talented commitments and skyrocketed up national recruiting rankings.
Unfortunately, the Dawgs were unable to build upon their momentum with their latest recruitment as Cederian Morgan, a 5-star wide receiver, has announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Morgan was heavily recruited by the Bulldogs, as well as Auburn and Florida, but ultimately elected to continue his collegiate career with Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide. He is the 17th commit in the Tide's 2026 class which ranks 7th in the country.
While missing out on a prospect as talented as Morgan is always disappointing to Bulldog fans, the Dawgs are still on pace to land a top-3 recruiting class in the nation. The Dawgs currently have 26 commits in their 2026 class, which ranks second in the nation.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
- PJ Dean, DL
