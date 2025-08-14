College Football Experts Sound Off On Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Gunner Stockton
College Football experts provide their thoughts on Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton ahead of the 2025 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are entering the 2025 season with high expectations and a handful of questions. But while Kirby Smart and his staff will have a plethora of questions to answer throughout the regular season, one of the biggest involves quarterback Gunner Stockton.
While Stockton has taken starting snaps in extremely meaningful college football games, many still question the Bulldogs quarterback's ability to play the position. Recently, during an episode of SEC Inside, a handful of experts offered their thoughts on Georgia's presumed QB1.
"Gunner is going to be good because that's all he's ever wanted to do his entire life. To be in the position that he's in."- Ryan McGee
"He reminds me of a golden retriever who plays football. He's always happy and has a short memory."- Peter Burns
"He's got a lot of talent. But maybe his best attribute is his leadership, and we can talk about him being a baller."- Chris Doering
"Gunner Stockton is tougher than woodpecker lips."- Marty Smith
"I know the team loves Gunner. And I think sometimes that may be a little bit underestimated. Because, you know, it's still a team game."- Roman Harper
"I don't know how good Gunner is. I do know this: Gunner's a leader and Gunner's tough. We've seen it last year, and he is going to be put in a position to win."- Benjamin Watson
"The question is, can he take them [Georgia] to the next level? And I don't think even Kirby Smart knows the answer to that."- Heather Dinich
Stockton is expected to begin his first full season as a starter in the Bulldogs' season opener on Saturday, August 30th, as the Bulldogs take on the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
