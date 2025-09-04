CFB Analyst Praises Georgia's Offensive Weapons Before Matchup With Austin Peay
The Georgia Bulldogs' offensive weapons for the 2025 season have already earned praise from a very notable college football analyst.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just one game into their 2025 season, but have already showcased major improvements on the offensive side of the ball from last year. The team was extremely efficient in their first outing against Marshall, and has caught the attention of fans and analysts alike.
One analyst who had some high praise for the Bulldog's performance is CBS Sports' Danny Kanell, who shared that he was impressed with the Dawgs' offensive weaponry ahead of their matchup with the Austin Peay Governors.
"I thought Gunner Stockton looked really good. Zachariah Branch, the transfer who came from USC, it looks like they're really finding a spot to implement him in this offense as a big playmaker," said Kanell. "Gunner Stockton with his legs was pretty impressive as well."
The Bulldogs finished their contest against Marshall with 45 points, scoring touchdowns on three of their first four opening drives. The team will look to build on this success as they prepare for their week two matchup with Austin Peay.
Georgia and Austin Peay's week two matchup is set to begin on Saturday, September 6th, at 3:30 p.m. in Athens, Georgia. Coverage for this event will be held on both SEC Network+ as well as ESPN+.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Austin Peay
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 6th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Broadcast Team: Clay Matvick (Play by play) and Chris Daniel (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily