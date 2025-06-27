Chace Calicut Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Chace Calicut, a blue-chip safety in the 2026 class, announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been on a generational recruiting run to end the month of June, and things do not seem to be slowing down. Chace Calicut chose the Bulldogs over Texas and Michigan on Friday, giving Georgia its sixth commitment in as many days.
Chace Calicut is a 6'3, 190-pound safety from Houston, Texas. The highly touted four-star is an incredible athlete who thrives playing inside the box and running downhill. Going and getting a talented player from the state of Texas is a huge win for Georgia, considering Calicut lives just two hours away from Austin.
Calicut is rated as the 162nd overall player in the class and 13th safety in the 247 composite rankings. Georgia now has five defensive backs committed in this class, with five-star safety Jireh Edwards still on the radar.
This gives Georgia 23 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class. The Bulldogs have been on a historic run as of late and have a chance to make it seven straight days with a commitment tomorrow, with four-star defensive lineman James Johnson set to make his decision.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shardarius Toodle, LB
- Jae Lamar, RBc
