Chargers WR Mike Williams Announces Retirement - What it Means For Ladd McConkey
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has announced his retirement. Here is what it means for Ladd McConkey.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is expected to announce his retirement from the NFL this week after an eight-year career in the NFL, which included seven seasons with the Chargers and a pair of 1,000-yard seasons. Williams re-joined the Chargers during the free agency period ahead of the 2025 season, but has since elected to retire.
With the sudden news of Williams' departure from the league, the next question revolves around what the future holds for Ladd McConkey, who is entering just his second season in the NFL. McConkey burst onto the scene during his 2024 rookie season, leading the Chargers in both receiving yards and receptions.
While McConkey was likely going to be quarterback Justin Herbert's main target during the 2025 season, regardless of Williams' availability. The veteran's departure will presumably force the young receiver to become an even bigger emphasis on the Chargers' passing game.
The Chargers will also lean on former first-round selection Quentin Johnston to supplement the team's offense. Johnston accounted for a career high, 711 receiving yards in 2024, and will likely be in a more expansive role with the team as he enters his third season in the NFL.
The Chargers will begin their 2025 regular season on Friday, September 5th, when they face division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, in São Paulo, Brazil. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 8 p.m.
