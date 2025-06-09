Chris Conley Returning to University of Georgia Following NFL Retirement
Former Georgia wide receiver Chris Conley is returning to his alma mater following his retirement from the NFL.
Over the weekend, news broke that NFL veteran wide receiver Chris Conley was retiring from the league. He spent 10 seasons in the league after being a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He started his career in Kansas City, made multiple stops around the league, and helped San Francisco make the Super Bowl during his last couple of seasons.
With his NFL career behind him, Conley will now be pursuing another passion of his - filmmaking. In order to do so, Conley is returning to the University of Georgia and will enroll in filmmaking classes.
Conley is yet another example of a former Georgia football player returning to school after making the NFL. Most recently, tight end Brock Bowers returned to Athens this spring to finish his degree after his rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders.
During his football career, Conley expressed interest in TV shows and movies. While at Georgia, Conley wrote, directed, and starred in a Star Wars fan film, Retribution. Now, Conley will be able to fully pursue his passion for filmmaking now that his NFL career is officially over.
The former Bulldog finished his NFL career with 2,998 yards, 15 touchdowns and 226 receptions. In four years at Georgia, he racked up 1,938 yards, 20 touchdowns and 117 receptions. He helped lead Georgia to an SEC title appearance in 2012.
