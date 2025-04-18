Dawgs Daily

Cincinnati Bengals Select Georgia Safety Malaki Starks in Latest NFL Mock Draft

According to the latest NFL Mock Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals are projected to select Malaki Starks in the first round.

Christian Kirby II

Oct 7, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (9) is pushed out of bounds by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) after a catch during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (9) is pushed out of bounds by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) after a catch during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The NFL Draft is less than a week away as organizations prepare to make their selections for their future roster. With the pre-draft preparations all but finished, many organizations have begun to compose their final mock drafts ahead of selection night. 

According to the latest mock draft by NFL.com's Gennaro Filice, the Cincinnati Bengals are projected to select Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks as the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This pick would be the second consecutive season the Bengals select a Georgia Bulldog in the first round.

Starks was an impact player for Georgia since his first game as a Bulldog during his true freshman year. He made an incredible interception against Oregon in 2022 and from that moment on, the rest was history. He finished his career with six interceptions, six tackles for loss, and 197 total tackles. During his junior year, Starks moved anywhere from safety, to STAR or in the slot.

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage for this event can be found on NFL Network and ESPN. 

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

