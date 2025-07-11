CJ Allen Predicted to Go in the First Round of the 2026 NFL Draft
Coming into the 2025 college football season, Georgia junior linebacker CJ Allen is the undisputed leader of the Georgia Bulldogs defense. Allen has appeared in every game since his arrival to Athens and found himself as a starter during the 2024 season. Whether it was sniffing out a run or making an athletic interception, the Barnesville, GA native constantly made an impact while he was on the field.
Allen’s potential has garnered the attention of NFL evaluators already. In the latest mock draft from ESPN, Allen is predicted to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers with the number 26 overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers. The only linebacker predicted to go higher than Allen in this scenario is Texas’ Anthony Hill Jr. Matt Miller, the author of the mock referenced, had high praise for Allen, stating,
“Sometimes when you're watching film, a player jumps out as a perfect fit for an NFL scheme or coach… Allen crashes rushing lanes with power while showing the agility to excel in pass coverage. He's protected by Georgia's top-tier defensive line, but Allen's read-and-react ability makes him a good bet to be an immediate NFL starter.”
If there has been one position Georgia has become a staple for producing into the NFL, it’s linebacker. Whether it be Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean, or Nolan Smith, your chances of being in the NFL after playing linebacker in Athens skyrocket. Allen is certainly on track to be the first Bulldog called on draft night next year, but there is still a 2025 season to be played. If continues to produce at this rate, he will certainly be one of the coveted players selected in the first round.
Last season, CJ Allen tallied 76 total tackles, including three tackles for loss and one sack, as well as one interception on the season. He looks this season to exceed those numbers and ultimately lead the Bulldogs to another national championship.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily