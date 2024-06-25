CJ Wiley Announces College Decision
Georgia football 2025 four-star wide receiver target CJ Wiley has announced his college decision.
Dominoes in the 2025 recruiting class continues to fall and another big name in the class has announced his college decision. Four-star wide receiver CJ has announced his commitment to the Florida State Seminoles over Georgia and LSU
Wiley took official visits to LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Florida State this year. Ultimately it appeared that it came down to the Tigers, Bulldogs and Seminoles, and it was Mike Norvel and the Noles who ended up getting the job done.
Wiley is rated as the 15th-best wide receiver in the class, a four-star prospect and a top-150 player in the nation, according to 247 sports composite rankings.
Georgia remains with two wide receiver commits in the class in the form of Thomas Blackshear and Talyn Taylor. There are more targets that remain on the board at the position for the Bulldogs to push after, but Wiley felt like a must have for this class.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
Other Georgia News:
