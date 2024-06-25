Why CJ Wiley is a Must Have Commit for Georgia
Why 2025 wide receiver CJ Wiley is a must have commit for the Georgia Bulldogs.
A pivotal commitment for Georgia's football program is occurring Tuesday afternoon. 2025 wide receiver CJ Wiley will announce his decision between Georgia, LSU and Florida State and while the Bulldogs have already landed some massive names for the upcoming class, this one might be bigger than all of them.
Wiley is rated as the 15th-best wide receiver in the class, a four-star prospect and a top-150 player in the nation, according to 247 sports composite rankings. He also plays high school football in the state of Georgia at Milton which adds another factor to this. Since the 2021 recruiting class, the state of Georgia has produced four wide receivers that fit under the umbrella of wide receivers that ranked inside of the top 150 - Mike Matthews, Ny Carr, Isaiah Bond and Deion Colzie. Georgia did not land a single one of those players.
So not only is it somewhat of a rare occurrence for a player of Wiley's caliber to be inside of the state of Georgia, but Georgia does not have a history of landing these players even when they are.
Georgia went out and hired James Coley to be the program's wide receivers coach this offseason after Bryan McClendon elected to take a job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coley is a familiar face to the program and is being asked to do something that Georgia's football program has been searching for over the last few years - a coach who can land elite wide receiver prospects. Wiley is that this year for the Bulldogs.
Over the last two transfer portal classes, Georgia has recruited five different wide receivers to join the program. They did this not only because they are all good football players and to make the roster better, but because they needed to maintain good depth and production at the position. Landing players like Wiley, when they are in your backyard, would help refrain from having to rely on the portal to maintain that standard.
Gaining Wiley's commitment would also provide a huge momentum boost to Coley's start as Georgia's wide receiver coach this season. The Bulldogs already have commitments from Talyn Taylor and Thomas Blackshear and adding Wiley to that list would set Georgia up to have a tremendous wide receivers class.
Georgia has done an exceptional job at recruiting since Kirby Smart arrived back in 2016 but if there is one position that hasn't consistently been recruited at the level of the other positions, it would be the wide receiver room. Adding Wiley to the 2025 class would not only steer that narrative in a different direction, but it would immediately pin this year's wide receiver class in a position to potentially be the best group the Bulldogs have landed under Coach Smart.
