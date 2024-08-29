Clemson Tigers to Know As They Face Off vs Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to faceoff against the No. 14 ranked Clemson Tigers on Saturday at Noon inside Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
This Clemson Tigers Roster is filled with plenty of familiar faces, with 20+ players on the roster hailing from the state of Georgia. However, there are certain players you should be aware of entering Saturday's matchup.
Clemson Football Players to Watch vs Georgia
Barrett Carter, LB
If you're a Georgia football fan who follows recruiting storylines, the North Gwinnett product by the name of Barrett Carter is no stranger to you. The former five-star linebacker out of the Peach State chose Clemson over playing for Glenn Schumann and the Bulldogs and he's developed into a four-year contributor for the Tigers. He's not only their most effective blitzer at the linebacker position as a rising senior, Carter is arguably their biggest playmaker on the defensive side of the ball, and he's destined to make a flash play at some point. He's finished in the top 3 on this team in tackles and TFLs for two straight seasons. He's the definition of an impact player on the defensive side of the ball.
Antonio Williams, WR
It's been several down years without an elite-level playmaker for the Clemson Tigers at the wide receiver position. In fact, it's been three full seasons since they've had a 1,000 yard receiver at a program where it's seemed to be a staple of their success for years. Antonio Williams is their best best in 2024 to cross over the 1k mark, and he plays a position that should be of concern for Georgia. Williams' ability to creative explosives out of the slot position is concerning considering Georgia's biggest question in the DB room in coverage at this time is first-year starter Joenel Aguero at the STAR position.
Peter Woods, DL
Peter Woods was a freshman All-American a year ago as a defensvie tackle. At 6'2, 315 pounds as a true freshman, he was nothing short of elite in the run game as a young player. He held up in some of their biggest games on the line of scrimmage having just arrived in college last January. This season he's expected to transition from a DT to a defensive end for this Clemson Tigers roster. Placing him in the lap of Earnest Greene and Xavier Truss as opposed to the interior of this Georgia offensive line. Having someone this large playing over tackles will be a new experience for the Bulldogs.
