Georgia Running Back Chauncey Bowens Changes His Number to Honor Bulldogs Legend

Georgia Bulldogs running back Chauncey Bowens reveals that his recent number change was done to honor a Georgia football legend.

A new Georgia Bulldogs football season is on the horizon as the 2026 roster prepares to make a run at the College Football Playoff. With another year beginning, there are a handful of changes that have taken place.

One of the changes fans will immediately notice is that a handful of notable players have changed their numbers ahead of the 2026 season. One of the many players to do so is running back Chauncey Bowens, who will be wearing number five this season, after previously wearing number 33.

Bowens recently revealed what it was that inspired his number change and proclaimed that his decision was done to honor former Bulldogs legend Garrison Hearst, who played running back for the Bulldogs during the early 90s.

Chauncey Bowens Changes Number to Honor Georgia Legend

Sep 12, 1992; Athens, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Georgia Bulldogs running back Garrison Hearst (5) in action against the Tennessee Volunteers at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

"It was kind of just a number that I had been eyeing for a while, and I actually lived with Garrison Hearst's son, Gannon and we had a really good relationship," said Bowens. "I asked him 'What would you think if I switched to five and wore your dad's number?' and he thought it would be cool."

During his time with the University of Georgia, Hearst accounted for more than 3,000 rushing yards and over 30 touchdowns. His 1992 season resulted in him finishing third place Heisman Trophy voting.

Bowens has an excellent opportunity to carve out a legacy of his own and is expected to make an even bigger impact on the Bulldogs' offense ahead of the 2026 season. Last year, the running back accounted for six touchdowns and over 500 rushing yards.

Seeing a current star for the Bulldogs elect to honor a Georgia legend not only creates a large amount of excitement for fans. It also speaks to the pride that each player holds with representing the University of Georgia.

Should Bowens be able to emulate Hearst at all this season, the Bulldogs have an opportunity to have one of the most dominant run games in the country.

Bowens and the rest of the Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the 2026 season and will begin their quest for a national championship on Saturday, September 5th, when the team hosts Tennessee State for its season opener. The Bulldogs are undefeated in season openers under head coach Kirby Smart.