College Football Analyst Believes There's "A lot of Pressure" on QB Gunner Stockton
According to this major college football analyst, Gunner Stockton is heading into the 2025 season under a lot of pressure.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 30 days away from their return, as the team has begun putting the finishing touches on its offseason preparations. Georgia, like many teams this season, is looking to reach the College Football Playoff and hopefully compete for its third national title in five seasons.
But with these high expectations comes high pressure for the Dawgs. Unfortunately, for one player in particular, that pressure typically falls on them more than on anyone else. Which is why ESPN's Chris Doering believes Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton, is under immense pressure this season.
"He [Stockton] had a good half against Texas in that SEC Championship win," said Doering during an episode of SEC Now. "But he didn't necessarily look great in the Notre Dame Sugar Bowl. But no one did for Georgia that day. I do feel like there's a lot of pressure on the Georgia Bulldogs, and the quarterback is always going to have the most light shined on them."
Stockton is entering his first full season as the Bulldogs' starting signal caller and has already been praised by many coaches and teammates for his leadership abilities. The Bulldogs quarterback will need to utilize these abilities throughout Georgia's difficult regular season schedule.
Stockton and the Bulldogs will begin their 2025 campaign on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has never lost a season opener and is currently on a more than 30-game win streak in Sanford Stadium.
