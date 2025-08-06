College Football Analyst Predicts Georgia Bulldogs Will Reach National Championship
The Georgia Bulldogs have been projected by a college football analyst to reach the national championship this season.
The 2025 college football season is less than 20 days away as team's across the nation begin concluding their fall camps. With college football so close to its return, more and more experts and analysts have begun creating thier predictions for the 2025 season.
One analyst who has recently created a prediciton for this year's playoffs is Zak Herbstreit, son of legendary analyst Kirk Herbstreit. The analyst's prediction provides a rather promising outlook for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs.
In his prediction, Herbstreit projects the Bulldogs to receive a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, where they will face SEC opponents, the LSU Tigers. Following this, they will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in a rematch of the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
Herbstreit projects the Dawgs to defeat Ohio State in this semi-final where they will face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2025 national championship. Unfortunately for Georgia, Herbstreit projects the Bulldogs to suffer a loss in the title game, falling just one win short of another championship.
The Bulldogs will look to exceed Herbstreit's playoff prediction this season as they look to win their third national championship in five seasons. Georgia will begin its 2025 college football season on Saturday, August 30th when it hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
