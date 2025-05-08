College Football Analyst Predicts Georgia Football to Have Best OLine in the SEC
College football analyst Cole Cubelic predicts Georgia to have the best offensive line in the SEC.
The 2024 season was a bit uncharacteristic for the Georgia Bulldogs. Despite winning the SEC and making the college football playoff, it was a bit of an up and down season for the Dawgs. Part of that was the inconsistency at offensive line, despite having three of them selected in the 2025 NFL draft.
Georgia has been known to have one of the stronger offensive line units in the country and college football analyst Cole Cubelic predicts Georgia to have the best offensive line unit in the SEC this season.
"I think injuries got in the way," Cubelic said on his podcast The Cube Show. "When you begin to have to practice guys that are not going to play and that ones that are the ones that couldn't practice due to health reasons, and then when they get in the game, they haven't all practiced together. And then you continue to roll that where the guys who have been practicing get dinged up, it just becomes a sh--t show."
By the end of the season, it was revealed that tackle Earnest Greene was dealing with a shoulder injury, tackle Monroe Freeling underwent shoulder surgery after the season, Tate Ratledge missed multiple weeks with a foot injury and Jared Wilson missed multiple weeks as well.
"I also think Kirby Smart, Stacy Searels , Mike Bobo all want to go out there and prove that last year was an anomaly and not what it is going to be moving forward," Cubelic said." I have confidence in those three and the guys that are going to be in that position room that are going to want to get that back."
If Cubelic's projections for Georgia come true and they are the best offensive line in the conference, it's safe to say the offense as a whole will be in much better shape in 2025 than they were in 2024.
