College Football Analyst Ranks Georgia Football No. 1 in Preseason AP Poll
College football analyst Brett McMurphy ranked the Georgia Bulldogs No. 1 in his preseason AP Poll.
The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, which means preseason rankings are going to start rolling in, and one college football analyst has already released his preseason AP poll ballot. To some surprise, the Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 1 in the rankings.
Brett McMurphy is the analyst who is coming into this season high on the Bulldogs. His top 10 consisted of Georgia, Penn State, Texas, Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Miami and LSU in that order.
While Georgia is coming into this season with one of the nation's most talented rosters, many analysts have taken a step back on their expectations for Georgia. Whether it's the losses at offensive line, Gunner Stockton being the starting quarterback, or the losses on defense, there have been multiple reasons for why the Dawgs aren't seen as a favorite heading into this season.
With that said, Georgia is coming off a season in which they won the SEC and made the college football playoffs. In a season in which they led the nation in drops and didn't look like the typical Georgia at times.
The Bulldogs also get a bit of a break in their schedule this season. They don't open with Clemson like they did last season, and the games against Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss will all be played at home this season, while last year they were all played on the road.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily