College Football Playoff Rankings - Committee Reveals Top 25 Before Rivalry Week
The College Football Playoff Committee has officially revealed its top 25 rankings ahead of the final week of the regular season.
After a long and exciting journey throughout the regular season, the final week of 2025 has arrived as teams gear up for what may be the most high-stakes matchup of the regular season. That matchup, of course, is rivalry week.
With it being rivalry week and the final slate of games for the regular season, rankings in the College Football Playoff have become more pivotal than ever, as for a handful of teams, it will be their final audition before final rankings are released.
The majority of teams inside the top 15 handled their business last week, with a few exceptions. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets suffered a stunning defeat as they were handled by the Pittsburgh Panthers in their own stadium.
Another team that suffered a massive loss was the USC Trojans, who were defeated by the 7th-ranked Oregon Ducks. The loss has likely placed the Trojans' College Football Playoff hopes out of reach this season.
An Interesting Wrinkle That Could Effect Rankings
An interesting factor to pay attention to as ranking reveals continue will be the committee's view on Lane Kiffin's dramatics. Kiffin has reportedly been mulling over a decision to remain the Rebels head coach, or to take a job with presumably the LSU Tigers or Florida Gators.
The situation has created speculations by some that Kiffin may not be a part of the Rebels' roster during the team's presumed playoff run. Should this become a reality, the committee's view on Ole Miss as a whole is likely to change.
Fortunately for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs, the Dawgs are one of the teams in the SEC that have seemingly avoided this drama and appear to be in a prime position to earn a spot in this year's playoff. The Dawgs even have an opportunity to play in this year's SEC Championship
The Bulldogs will return to action this Friday as they travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on their in-state rivals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage will be made available on ABC.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Week 14)
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated periodically as rankings are revealed by the College Football Playoff Committee. Rankings are expected to be made available at approximately 7:00 p.m.