ABC Announces Broadcast Crew for Georgia Bulldogs' Matchup Against Georgia Tech

The broadcast crew that will be calling the Georgia Bulldogs' week 14 matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets has been revealed.

Oct 14, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Sportscaster Joe Tessitore, left, talks with sportscaster Jesse Palmer before a game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The final week of the college football regular season has arrived as teams across the country gear up for their highly anticipated rivalry matchups. Many of this week's contests will not only have bragging rights on the line, but will also have massive effects on this year's College Football Playoff.

One of these matchups is set to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, as the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will converge on Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their annual rendition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate."

This year's contest will be the first neutral-site affair in series history and will create an extremely unique environment. It will also be the second year in a row that the game is played on Black Friday instead of Saturday.

Last year's matchup in Athens saw a historic finish as both schools participated in the longest game in series history. The Bulldogs erased a 14-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to force overtime. What ensued would be a back-and-forth affair that lasted eight overtimes before the Dawgs were able to score a game-winning touchdown.

Who Will Be Calling This Year's Georgia - Georgia Tech Game?

Nov 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominic Lovett (6) runs against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Rodney Shelley (17) and defensive lineman Kyle Kennard (9) during the second half at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As the kickoff for this year's contest draws closer, details regarding the matchup have been revealed. One of the latest developments to be revealed is which broadcast crew will be calling this year's game.

This year's edition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" will be called by Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, and Katie George. Tessitore will handle play-by-play responsibilities, while Palmer will provide color commentary on the matchup. George will be on the sidelines providing in-game updates as they occur.

Palmer and Tessitore were also present for last year's historic matchup and delivered some iconic calls from the matchup. The most notable of the calls is perhaps Tessitore's "It's great in eight" delivery as Nate Frazier crossed the goal line to secure a Georgia victory.

As this year's contest quickly approaches, Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs' roster, and Georgia fans will likely prefer a much more stress-free victory over their in-state rivals and would love nothing more than to set a series record for consecutive wins in a game.

Georgia and Georgia Tech will renew their annual rivalry inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, November 28th. Kickoff for this matchup is scheduled for approximately 3:30 p.m., and coverage will be made available on ABC.

